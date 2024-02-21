River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 1,150 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,074 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SEA by 135.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SEA by 204.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 506 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SEA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in SEA in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on SE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on SEA from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut SEA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of SEA from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SEA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.93.

SEA Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SEA stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,099,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,921,863. The company has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.70. Sea Limited has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $88.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.70.

SEA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.