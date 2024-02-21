River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 4,000 Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP decreased its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PENN. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in PENN Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PENN Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PENN Entertainment by 2,528.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in PENN Entertainment by 324.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 95.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PENN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PENN Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.53.

PENN Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of PENN stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,268,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,776,203. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.52 and a 200 day moving average of $23.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -4.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $32.08.

Insider Activity at PENN Entertainment

In other PENN Entertainment news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 172,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $4,366,482.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,072 shares in the company, valued at $17,399,068. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PENN Entertainment news, EVP Christopher Byron Rogers sold 5,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $126,578.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,214 shares in the company, valued at $762,299.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 172,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $4,366,482.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,399,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About PENN Entertainment

(Free Report)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.