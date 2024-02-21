River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 5,524 Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lowered its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,903 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,524 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAKE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 338.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 356.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

CAKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.85.

Shares of Cheesecake Factory stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $34.83. The company had a trading volume of 310,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,359. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.49. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.58 and a 1 year high of $40.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.28 and a 200-day moving average of $32.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.44.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

