River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 616 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,445 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 923,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $176,953,000 after buying an additional 51,518 shares in the last quarter. Estabrook Capital Management grew its position in shares of Boeing by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 12,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Boeing by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 469.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 14,748 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 12,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 6,826 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.63.

Boeing Stock Down 0.3 %

BA traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $202.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,336,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,635,044. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.87. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.25 and a 12 month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.75) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.