River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Takes $817,000 Position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in IAC by 4.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of IAC by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 992,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,329,000 after buying an additional 321,815 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in IAC by 8.1% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,436,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,372,000 after acquiring an additional 107,878 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IAC by 0.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,886,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in IAC by 17.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 152,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after buying an additional 22,321 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on IAC shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on IAC from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on IAC from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on IAC from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on IAC from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of IAC from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IAC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.69.

IAC stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.17. 173,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,420. IAC Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.39 and a 1 year high of $69.85. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

