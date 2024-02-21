River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Trims Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 36,900.0% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. HSBC started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of GEHC traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.23. 2,430,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,332,017. The company has a market cap of $38.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.61. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.35 and a 52-week high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.97%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.