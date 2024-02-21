River Road Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

River Road Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $4,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTB. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1,980.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 29,004 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,770,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 29,004 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,770,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at $962,350.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,322 shares of company stock worth $10,460,112. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $137.36 on Wednesday. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $159.76. The company has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Barclays raised their price target on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.71.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

