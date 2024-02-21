River Road Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

River Road Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Genuine Parts by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 9.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 63.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,949,000 after purchasing an additional 30,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 195.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,408,000 after purchasing an additional 75,591 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $144.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.21. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $126.35 and a fifty-two week high of $181.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.73%.

GPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.33.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

