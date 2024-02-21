River Road Asset Management LLC Makes New $369,000 Investment in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43,147 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIV. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,036,878 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,674 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Telefônica Brasil in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,372,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 622.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,749,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $19,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,339 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Telefônica Brasil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,094,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,480,847 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,024 shares during the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on VIV. TheStreet raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.60.

Telefônica Brasil Price Performance

Telefônica Brasil stock opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.75. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.75.

Telefônica Brasil Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

