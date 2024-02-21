River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 609 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

River Road Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $3,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 253.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 44,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 32,242 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 15,642 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 40,046 shares during the period. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

NYSE BBWI opened at $46.10 on Wednesday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $47.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.06.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BBWI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.85.

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

