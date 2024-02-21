Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income (LON:RCOI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income (LON:RCOI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income Stock Performance

Shares of LON RCOI opened at GBX 0.85 ($0.01) on Wednesday. Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income has a 12-month low of GBX 0.84 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 0.96 ($0.01). The stock has a market capitalization of £774,609.30 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.88.

About Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income

Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income Plc was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in United Kingdom.

