Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income (LON:RCOI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2024

Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income (LON:RCOIGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income Stock Performance

Shares of LON RCOI opened at GBX 0.85 ($0.01) on Wednesday. Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income has a 12-month low of GBX 0.84 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 0.96 ($0.01). The stock has a market capitalization of £774,609.30 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.88.

About Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income

(Get Free Report)

Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income Plc was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in United Kingdom.

See Also

Dividend History for Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income (LON:RCOI)

Receive News & Ratings for Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.