Robbin B. Adams Sells 2,078 Shares of Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) Stock

Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Free Report) SVP Robbin B. Adams sold 2,078 shares of Geospace Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $25,538.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,992.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Geospace Technologies Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ GEOS traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.04. 29,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,652. The company has a market cap of $173.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.17. Geospace Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $5.18 and a 12-month high of $17.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Geospace Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEOS. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 776,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,033,000 after acquiring an additional 8,374 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Geospace Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 738,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,563,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Geospace Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 665,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Geospace Technologies by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 630,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,167,000 after purchasing an additional 81,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Geospace Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $5,297,000. 41.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on GEOS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Geospace Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Geospace Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Geospace Technologies Company Profile

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

