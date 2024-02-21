Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.88.

RKLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Friday, December 22nd.

In other news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 19,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $86,715.78. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 505,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,523.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 19,443 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $86,715.78. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 505,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,523.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 57,721 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $257,435.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,509,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,731,772.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 79.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,014 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 54.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RKLB opened at $4.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day moving average is $4.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Rocket Lab USA has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $8.05.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

