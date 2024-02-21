Rodgers Brothers Inc. Acquires 5,500 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 104.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 798.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 93.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 73.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 42.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TRMB shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Trimble in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.57.

Insider Activity

In other Trimble news, Director Mark S. Peek acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.59 per share, with a total value of $465,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,799,973.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $48,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,925,723.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark S. Peek purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.59 per share, with a total value of $465,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,799,973.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,499 shares of company stock valued at $479,570. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trimble Price Performance

TRMB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,625. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.44. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $60.89. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Trimble had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $932.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

