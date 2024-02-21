Rodgers Brothers Inc. Boosts Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PPL during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPL traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.74. The stock had a trading volume of 879,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,264,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.61. The stock has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $29.03.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. PPL had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on PPL from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

