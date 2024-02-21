Rodgers Brothers Inc. Buys 4,150 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,675 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Shell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Shell during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the third quarter valued at $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Shell during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Shell in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SHEL shares. BNP Paribas lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHEL traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,454,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,196,113. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $208.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.29.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.59%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

