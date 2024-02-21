Rodgers Brothers Inc. Buys 600 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,975 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 40,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 36,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 51,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after buying an additional 21,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BMO traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,074. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.23 and a 200-day moving average of $87.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $73.98 and a 12-month high of $100.12.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.07. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 12.55%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.1137 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on BMO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

