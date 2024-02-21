Rodgers Brothers Inc. Buys 65 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $405,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,197,792.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total transaction of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $3,000,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,197,792.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,194 shares of company stock valued at $13,000,471. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $300.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.78.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.6 %

Caterpillar stock traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $315.72. The company had a trading volume of 415,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,736,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $298.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.92. The firm has a market cap of $160.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.04 and a 12-month high of $334.87.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.82%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

