Rodgers Brothers Inc. Buys Shares of 11,450 Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,450 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,380,062,000 after buying an additional 2,353,575 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,586,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,540,965,000 after buying an additional 652,310 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,744,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $468,725,000 after buying an additional 245,025 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,460,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $349,061,000 after buying an additional 639,702 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,327,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,873,000 after buying an additional 232,098 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HBAN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,764,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,706,467. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.70 and its 200-day moving average is $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Several research firms have commented on HBAN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $377,979.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 568,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,483,483.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

