Rodgers Brothers Inc. Grows Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 82.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,152 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 1,212.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Copart by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Copart by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in Copart by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 286,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,998,000 after buying an additional 13,666 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Copart by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,905,000 after buying an additional 270,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Copart

In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CPRT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Copart Price Performance

NASDAQ CPRT traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.83. 750,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,862,403. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.62 and a 52-week high of $51.53. The firm has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.92.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

