Rodgers Brothers Inc. Grows Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 40.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,487 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 40.7% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 790,376 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $84,387,000 after purchasing an additional 228,529 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 174.4% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the third quarter worth about $3,963,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM traded down $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.49. 454,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,696,554. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $129.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $995.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on AKAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.71.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In related news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $320,580.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,663 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,847.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $395,050.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,852.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $320,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,847.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,246 shares of company stock worth $1,655,387 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

