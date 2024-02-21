Rodgers Brothers Inc. Has $581,000 Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE NEE traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.74. 1,837,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,371,757. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $79.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.25. The stock has a market cap of $116.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 51.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on NEE. Citigroup began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.85.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

