Rodgers Brothers Inc. Has $790,000 Stock Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,230,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,394,000 after buying an additional 536,373 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,044,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,461,000 after purchasing an additional 214,766 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,240,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,682 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,280,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,106,000 after purchasing an additional 436,034 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,587,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,186,000 after purchasing an additional 143,107 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Organon & Co. Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Organon & Co. stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $18.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,146,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,429,086. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $27.33. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.34.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

View Our Latest Report on OGN

Organon & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.