Rodgers Brothers Inc. Increases Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 29.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.1% during the third quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.2% in the second quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 4,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of GILD traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,270,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,796,705. The firm has a market cap of $90.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.20. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.37 and a 12 month high of $87.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.84 and a 200 day moving average of $78.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.23.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at $7,050,992.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at $8,709,586.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at $7,050,992.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Read More

