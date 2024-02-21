Rodgers Brothers Inc. Increases Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 128.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,727 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 20.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,683 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 256.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831,001 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,841,000. Finally, Newlands Management Operations LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 72.5% in the second quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 4,122,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on DOCU. Morgan Stanley raised DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

DocuSign Stock Performance

NASDAQ DOCU traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $50.43. 818,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,989,953. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.28. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.93, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.93. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $66.98.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. DocuSign had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $700.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $97,272.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,662.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 92,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $5,686,502.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,215.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $97,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,662.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,292 shares of company stock worth $8,339,988 in the last ninety days. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

