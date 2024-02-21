Rodgers Brothers Inc. Increases Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 149.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,434,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,786,766,000 after acquiring an additional 282,966 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,959,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,381,982,000 after acquiring an additional 19,422 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,116 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,112,935,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SPGI. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet raised shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.25.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:SPGI traded down $3.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $422.48. The company had a trading volume of 245,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,104. The company has a market capitalization of $132.70 billion, a PE ratio of 51.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $438.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $403.96. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $321.14 and a 52 week high of $461.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

