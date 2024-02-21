Rodgers Brothers Inc. Invests $1.13 Million in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 23,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLIC. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 32.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 37.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $3,053,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,755,678.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total transaction of $519,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 195,235 shares in the company, valued at $10,140,505.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $3,053,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,755,678.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,771 shares of company stock valued at $4,001,966 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Craig Hallum upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Down 1.3 %

KLIC traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.98. The company had a trading volume of 48,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,990. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.70. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.99 and a beta of 1.50. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.20 and a 1 year high of $60.20.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $171.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

Further Reading

