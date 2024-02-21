Rodgers Brothers Inc. Makes New $239,000 Investment in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 108,111.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,397,725,000 after buying an additional 192,989,515 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,236,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,640,452,000 after buying an additional 1,768,938 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,436,543,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 97.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,290,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,538,000 after purchasing an additional 20,362,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,518,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,383,000 after purchasing an additional 746,756 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.53.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.51. 15,354,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,835,414. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $35.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.36 and a 200-day moving average of $30.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

