Rodgers Brothers Inc. Purchases 1,400 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.84. The company had a trading volume of 186,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,974. The company has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.81. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.43 and a one year high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.12. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on TROW. StockNews.com cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $97.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $121,913.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,925.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $121,913.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,925.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $1,267,636.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,093,017.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,458 shares of company stock worth $2,514,192. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

