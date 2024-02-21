Rodgers Brothers Inc. Sells 100 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. reduced its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 84.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in AMETEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 726.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 5,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total value of $1,008,839.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,178,650.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AME shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen lowered AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on AMETEK from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.25.

AMETEK Price Performance

AME traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.93. 183,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,919. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.72. The company has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.52 and a 12-month high of $175.66.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 19.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.64%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Featured Stories

