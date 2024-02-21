Rodgers Brothers Inc. Sells 95 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. lowered its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,851,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $913,815,000 after buying an additional 85,809 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $458,859,000 after buying an additional 3,939,174 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $453,190,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,750,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $370,799,000 after buying an additional 527,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,746,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $415,673,000 after purchasing an additional 36,987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.9 %

MPC stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.77. The stock had a trading volume of 433,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,835,427. The firm has a market cap of $62.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $104.32 and a 12-month high of $173.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.68.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on MPC shares. Citigroup started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

