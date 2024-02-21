Rodgers Brothers Inc. Sells 9,869 Shares of ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,869 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. owned about 0.47% of ZimVie worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZimVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,184,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in ZimVie in the third quarter worth $16,672,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ZimVie by 9.8% during the second quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 1,377,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,470,000 after purchasing an additional 123,344 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZimVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,555,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in ZimVie by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,011,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,315,000 after buying an additional 332,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Get ZimVie alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZIMV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ZimVie in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ZimVie from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ZimVie from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

ZimVie Price Performance

NASDAQ ZIMV traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.80. The stock had a trading volume of 516,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,415. ZimVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $20.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.70 and a 200 day moving average of $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

About ZimVie

(Free Report)

ZimVie Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; hardware and software solutions consist of intraoral scanners and RealGUIDE; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZIMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ZimVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZimVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.