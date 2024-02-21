Rodgers Brothers Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. lowered its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 73.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $3.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $427.55. The stock had a trading volume of 234,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,748. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $442.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $440.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on LMT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

