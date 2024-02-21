Roy Sebag Buys 10,000 Shares of Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU) Stock

Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU – Get Free Report) Director Roy Sebag purchased 10,000 shares of Goldmoney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$78,700.00.

Roy Sebag also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Goldmoney alerts:

On Friday, February 9th, Roy Sebag purchased 5,000 shares of Goldmoney stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,500.00.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Roy Sebag bought 10,000 shares of Goldmoney stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.83 per share, with a total value of C$78,250.00.

On Friday, January 12th, Roy Sebag bought 4,000 shares of Goldmoney stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,680.00.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Roy Sebag purchased 29,800 shares of Goldmoney stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$231,248.00.

On Monday, December 18th, Roy Sebag bought 1,000 shares of Goldmoney stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.75 per share, with a total value of C$7,750.00.

On Friday, December 15th, Roy Sebag bought 5,000 shares of Goldmoney stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.80 per share, with a total value of C$39,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Roy Sebag bought 2,500 shares of Goldmoney stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.90 per share, with a total value of C$19,750.00.

Goldmoney Price Performance

XAU remained flat at C$7.85 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 7,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,422. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.32. Goldmoney Inc. has a 52 week low of C$7.50 and a 52 week high of C$11.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$104.48 million, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of -0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.21, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 3.91.

About Goldmoney

Goldmoney Inc engages in the precious metals sales, and coin retailing and lending worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Goldmoney.com and Schiff Gold. It operates through Goldmoney.com, an online platform that provides clients with access to their holding to purchase and sell physical precious metals, and arrange for their custody and storage; and deals in precious metals that offers to its clients the purchase and sale of physical precious metals in the form of bars, coins, and wafers with direct-to-client delivery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goldmoney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldmoney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.