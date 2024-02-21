Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd reduced its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,373 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 48.1% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.9% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,375,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,474,000 after purchasing an additional 205,658 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,836,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,175,000 after purchasing an additional 285,500 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,271,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,611,000 after buying an additional 142,033 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,313 shares during the period. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RY. StockNews.com downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

NYSE RY opened at $98.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $77.90 and a twelve month high of $102.72.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.0155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.09%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Further Reading

