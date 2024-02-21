Royal Bank of Canada Raises IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Price Target to $53.00

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.42% from the stock’s previous close.

IDYA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, IDEAYA Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.64.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences Trading Up 0.8 %

IDYA traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,793. IDEAYA Biosciences has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $47.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.89 and a beta of 0.83.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.05). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 439.48% and a negative return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 million. IDEAYA Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total transaction of $92,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,916.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total transaction of $92,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,916.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $2,627,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,746,381.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,557 shares of company stock valued at $7,031,312 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of IDEAYA Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDYA. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 131.5% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,683,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,355,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,359,000 after purchasing an additional 806,603 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,212,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,009,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,566,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,889,000 after acquiring an additional 535,909 shares during the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.