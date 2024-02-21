RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Declares $0.59 Quarterly Dividend

RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.59 per share on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd.

RTX has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. RTX has a payout ratio of 38.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect RTX to earn $6.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.6%.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $90.98 on Wednesday. RTX has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $104.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.25. The company has a market capitalization of $120.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.89.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RTX will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America raised shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.71.

In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $142,696.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,608,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,680 shares of company stock worth $3,438,681 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 2.2% in the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of RTX by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 12,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

