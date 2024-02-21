Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.93 and last traded at $2.92. 1,074,001 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 4,714,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Sabre in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.60.

Get Sabre alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sabre

Sabre Stock Up 2.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.88.

In other Sabre news, insider Sean E. Menke sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $221,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,567,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,943,316.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,714 shares of company stock worth $424,684. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SABR. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sabre during the 1st quarter valued at $61,780,000. Discerene Group LP lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 15,521,610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,514,000 after buying an additional 7,328,251 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Sabre by 195.8% during the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,829,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,977,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182,699 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Sabre by 2,645.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,240,732 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sabre by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $179,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.