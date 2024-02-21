Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.10

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.10 and traded as high as $0.69. Safeguard Scientifics shares last traded at $0.46, with a volume of 899,300 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Safeguard Scientifics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Safeguard Scientifics Stock Down 30.2 %

Safeguard Scientifics Cuts Dividend

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average of $0.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.0035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safeguard Scientifics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clayton Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 15.7% during the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 143,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 19,429 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 32,504.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 128,391 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 17.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 992,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after buying an additional 14,260 shares during the last quarter. 44.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

