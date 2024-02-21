Schroder UK Public Private Trust (LON:SUPP) Trading 13.3% Higher

Shares of Schroder UK Public Private Trust (LON:SUPP – Get Free Report) were up 13.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 15.04 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 14.73 ($0.19). Approximately 2,056,817 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,990,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13 ($0.16).

Schroder UK Public Private Trust Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 14.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 14.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £132.89 million, a P/E ratio of -77.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Schroder UK Public Private Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

As a global asset and wealth manager, Schroders delivers a broad range of investments designed to meet the diverse needs of institutions, intermediaries and high net worth individuals. For over 200 years we have built principled partnerships with our clients, putting them at the centre of everything we do.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder UK Public Private Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder UK Public Private Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.