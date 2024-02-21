Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) is Blue Investment Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Blue Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 145,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,517 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 5.8% of Blue Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Blue Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $7,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.58. The company had a trading volume of 624,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,225. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $44.57 and a 1-year high of $58.74. The firm has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.02.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

