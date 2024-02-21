Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Sold by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Quarry LP increased its position in Science Applications International by 100.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Science Applications International by 1,104.8% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 84.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Insider Activity at Science Applications International

In related news, Director Donna S. Morea sold 1,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total value of $151,257.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,751.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Science Applications International news, Director Donna S. Morea sold 1,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total transaction of $151,257.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,751.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert S. Genter sold 7,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $878,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,025,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,539,058 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $116.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAIC

Science Applications International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SAIC traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.23. 28,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,830. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.13. Science Applications International Co. has a twelve month low of $95.43 and a twelve month high of $136.62.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 26.14%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.