Screaming Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:SCRM) versus Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) Critical Contrast

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) and Screaming Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:SCRM) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Trinity Capital and Screaming Eagle Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinity Capital 32.82% 17.46% 7.54% Screaming Eagle Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.3% of Trinity Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.2% of Screaming Eagle Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Trinity Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Trinity Capital has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Screaming Eagle Acquisition has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Trinity Capital and Screaming Eagle Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trinity Capital 0 1 5 0 2.83 Screaming Eagle Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Trinity Capital presently has a consensus target price of $15.08, indicating a potential upside of 5.26%. Given Trinity Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Trinity Capital is more favorable than Screaming Eagle Acquisition.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Trinity Capital and Screaming Eagle Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trinity Capital $145.50 million 4.30 -$30.38 million $1.47 9.75 Screaming Eagle Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Screaming Eagle Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Trinity Capital.

Summary

Trinity Capital beats Screaming Eagle Acquisition on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc. is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc. was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

About Screaming Eagle Acquisition

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

