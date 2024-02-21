SEA (NYSE:SE) PT Lowered to $40.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 9.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded SEA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on SEA from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.93.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $44.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.51. SEA has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $88.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SEA during the fourth quarter worth about $640,219,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in SEA by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 34,183,394 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,384,427,000 after buying an additional 8,045,977 shares in the last quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd raised its stake in SEA by 150.0% during the second quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 5,000,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $290,200,000 after buying an additional 2,999,800 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in SEA by 12,344.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,655,668 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $107,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of SEA by 92.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,418,102 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $409,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,408 shares during the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

