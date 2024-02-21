Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Crocs, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Crocs in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Crocs’ current full-year earnings is $12.39 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q2 2024 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.79 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.43 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.78.

Crocs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $115.59 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.63. Crocs has a 52-week low of $74.00 and a 52-week high of $151.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.95.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $960.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.39 million. Crocs had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 61.97%. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crocs

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Crocs by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Crocs by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Crocs by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

In other Crocs news, Director Ian Bickley sold 16,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $2,015,039.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,819,390.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $325,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 16,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $2,015,039.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,819,390.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,670 shares of company stock valued at $4,071,639 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

