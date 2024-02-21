Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:RS)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert now expects that the industrial products company will earn $5.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.07. The consensus estimate for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s current full-year earnings is $19.21 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s Q2 2024 earnings at $4.71 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.56 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $18.47 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.00.

RS opened at $317.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 5.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.04. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52-week low of $229.12 and a 52-week high of $333.33.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 17.53%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.87 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.69%.

In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total value of $2,839,631.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,333.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 5,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.87, for a total transaction of $1,498,647.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,392,731.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total transaction of $2,839,631.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,333.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,614 shares of company stock valued at $7,357,934. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 212.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth $1,533,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

