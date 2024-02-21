Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avient in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Avient’s current full-year earnings is $2.53 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Avient’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.87 million. Avient had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Shares of Avient stock opened at $38.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.63, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.50. Avient has a fifty-two week low of $27.73 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.39 and a 200 day moving average of $36.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.257 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Avient’s payout ratio is currently 124.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Avient in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Avient by 7.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,229,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,414,000 after buying an additional 88,576 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Avient by 0.9% in the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,968,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,527,000 after buying an additional 18,411 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Avient by 1.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Avient by 18.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,185,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,501,000 after buying an additional 186,229 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

