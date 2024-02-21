Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR) Announces Earnings Results

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $374.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.12 million. Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.
Select Water Solutions Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of WTTR opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $943.10 million, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.66. Select Water Solutions has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $8.70.
Select Water Solutions Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Select Water Solutions
About Select Water Solutions
Select Water Solutions, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

