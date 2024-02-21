Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Select Water Solutions had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $374.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Select Water Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of Select Water Solutions stock opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.66. Select Water Solutions has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $8.70. The firm has a market cap of $943.10 million, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.67.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.
Select Water Solutions, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.
