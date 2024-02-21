Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Trading Down 8.7%

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) fell 8.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.57 and last traded at $11.60. 97,793 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 456,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.71.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SEMR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Semrush from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Semrush from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Semrush in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Semrush from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Semrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.14 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.40 and its 200 day moving average is $10.22.

In other news, President Eugenie Levin sold 16,060 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $158,351.60. Following the sale, the president now owns 272,447 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,327.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Vranesh sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $98,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,207 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,290.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Eugenie Levin sold 16,060 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $158,351.60. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 272,447 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,327.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 775,980 shares of company stock worth $8,964,162 over the last 90 days. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Semrush during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Semrush during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Semrush by 1,232.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,612 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Semrush by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Semrush by 260.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the period. 32.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

